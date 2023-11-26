Pakistani cricketers respond to Imad Wasim's shock retirement

KARACHI – Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced hanging boots from international cricket, leaving fans and crickets in shock.

The 34-year-old who represented Green Shirts in 55 one days and 66 T20Is, bagged over 100 wickets and scored 1,472 runs in his international career. His unexpected announcement prompted a response from cricket lovers.

As PCB thanked Imad for his services over the years, Pakistani cricketers were apparently surprised at his decision.

Pakistani flamboyant batter and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan said he is surprised to hear about retirement of Imad Wasim. ‘My brother, I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan,’ Rizwan said in a social media post.

Rizwan also wished Imad best in every facet of life. Keep shining bright! he said.

Surprised to hear about your retirement, @simadwasim, my brother. I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan. Wishing you the best in every facet of life. Keep shining bright! 🙌❤️🤲 pic.twitter.com/nQ5Hrh1CUN — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 26, 2023

Shadab also wished Imad Wasim. ‘Congrats, Maddy bhai on wonderful international career, and it was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing u the very best of luck in this new chapter of you career’.

Congratulations maddy bhai on a wonderful international career. It was a pleasure to play with u. Wishing u the very best of luck in this new chapter of ur career. @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/7gByfQprzM — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 25, 2023

Earlier, former cricketer Rashid Latif expressed shock at Imad’s move, saying he can supplement Team Green in coming series against West Indies.

Imad decided to retire as he has not played for Team Pakistan for last few months, and it was the right time for him to end his stint as an international cricketer.

Imad revealed said, it’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming, referring to the major changes in Pakistan camp.