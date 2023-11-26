Pakistani cricketers respond to Imad Wasim's shock retirement

KARACHI – Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced hanging boots from international cricket, leaving fans and crickets in shock.
The 34-year-old who represented Green Shirts in 55 one days and 66 T20Is, bagged over 100 wickets and scored 1,472 runs in his international career. His unexpected announcement prompted a response from cricket lovers.
As PCB thanked Imad for his services over the years, Pakistani cricketers were apparently surprised at his decision.
Pakistani flamboyant batter and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan said he is surprised to hear about retirement of Imad Wasim. ‘My brother, I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan,’ Rizwan said in a social media post.
Rizwan also wished Imad best in every facet of life. Keep shining bright! he said.
Surprised to hear about your retirement, @simadwasim, my brother. I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan. Wishing you the best in every facet of life. Keep shining bright! 🙌❤️🤲 pic.twitter.com/nQ5Hrh1CUN— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 26, 2023
Shadab also wished Imad Wasim. ‘Congrats, Maddy bhai on wonderful international career, and it was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing u the very best of luck in this new chapter of you career’.
Congratulations maddy bhai on a wonderful international career. It was a pleasure to play with u. Wishing u the very best of luck in this new chapter of ur career. @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/7gByfQprzM— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 25, 2023
Earlier, former cricketer Rashid Latif expressed shock at Imad’s move, saying he can supplement Team Green in coming series against West Indies.
Imad decided to retire as he has not played for Team Pakistan for last few months, and it was the right time for him to end his stint as an international cricketer.
Imad revealed said, it’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming, referring to the major changes in Pakistan camp.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
