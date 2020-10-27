Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan Memorial Tent pegging tournament concludes 
Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan Memorial Tent pegging tournament concludes 
A three day Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan Memorial Tent pegging tournament concluded at SA Gardens. 

Three day tournament was participated by more than 150 clubs and teams. The event was organized to pay tribute to the legend of tent pegging Malik Nawab Atta Muhammad Khan.

The inauguration was attended by Chairman SA Group Sohail Afzal Malik, Chairman Agritourism Babar Raja, Shoaib Afzal Malik, MA Azeem, CEO Agritourism Tariq Tanveer and number of people. The tournament was participated by 2000 horses and 150 teams.

While addressing the opening ceremony Chairman SA Group Sohail Afzal Malik said that the tournament was aimed at promoting traditions old sports to young generations. He said that Nawab Malik Atta Muhammad Khan was legend of tent pegging.

Chairman Agritourism Babar Raja observed that this sport is culture of Punjab, SA Group is striving for the promotion of tent pegging. We pay huge tribute to Malik Atta Muhammad who remain associated with this sport till his last breathe.

Team of SA Gardens won International Single Sword.

