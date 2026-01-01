Serena Hotel Swat closes after 40 Years, leaving Tourism legacy behind

SAIDU SHARIF – Serena Hotel Swat, a beacon of luxury, history, and tourism in the valley, will officially shut its doors on January 1, 2026, ending more than four decades of service to dignitaries, travelers, and history enthusiasts alike.

Serena Hotels Pakistan confirmed closure, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported hotel’s mission to showcase natural beauty and heritage of Swat. “This hotel has always been more than just accommodation. It has been a symbol of the valley’s culture, history, and tourism potential,” the statement read.

The hotel’s historical heart, Wazir House, was originally constructed in 1936 as the office of the Wazir (minister) of the former State of Swat. Over the years, it became a government guesthouse and later transformed into the prestigious Swat Hotel, hosting global dignitaries including Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

A new hotel block was built on more than 44 kanals of land, and in 2014, Wazir House was fully integrated into hotel complex. Serena Hotels took over the property in 1985 on a 30-year lease, later extended, turning it into the crown jewel of tourism of South Asian nation.

KP’s DG Tourism said lease has now expired, and Serena has chosen not to renew it. “The hotel’s market rent today would be around 40–50 million per month, but Serena wanted to continue under old lease terms. The government has won all related court cases, and the lease expiration is the only reason for closure. A new tender will be issued soon,” he explained.

Originally leased for just Rs6Lac per month in mid 80s, the 46-kanal property now generates an estimated 84–85 crore annually, making it a major revenue source for the government.

Serena hotel nestled amidst lush greenery, towering trees, and sprawling gardens, has long captivated visitors from across globe. Its blend of historic architecture, serene surroundings, and luxurious hospitality made it a must-visit destination for travelers, offering a unique window into the valley’s rich history and natural splendor.