Australian ambassador shares love for Peshawar’s cuisine

06:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Australian ambassador shares love for Peshawar’s cuisine
ISLAMABAD – Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins shared his love for local foods after he munched on traditional cuisine of Peshawar during his recent visit.

Hawkins took to Twitter to share what dishes he relished in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital and which one is his favourite.

He tasted “Charsi tikka, Kabuli pulao, gajjar ka halwa and jalebi,” adding that the food was exceptional matching the culture and lively people of the city.

“My favourite was the Chapli Kebab – a Peshawar’s specialty everyone must try,” the Australian ambassador said and gratitude the people of Peshawar for their hospitality.

