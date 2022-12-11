Vivek Oberoi all praise for Abida Parveen in Dubai concert

2022 seems to be a lucky year for Pakistan artists coming from all categories, ages, and backgrounds. Whether it's Arijit Singh covering Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio chart buster Pasoori, or Ranbir Kapoor congratulating Pakistanis for unprecedented success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, the limit does not seem to exist.

This time around, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was recently seen praising the legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen.

The Prince star reportedly attended a live concert of the Tu Jhoom crooner at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Oberoi was also lucky enough to meet Parveen backstage where they posed for a picture and Parveen serenaded for the 46-year-old actor.

A recent video on the internet saw Oberoi having a fanboy moment with the “living legend.”

Oberoi said, “(It is) such a wonderful opportunity to see Abida jee live. I’m a huge fan of her talent; we all are.”

The Rustam actor continued, “I’m just here to watch, as everyone calls her, the living legend – it’s incredible to see the living legend live.”

On the work front, Oberoi's recent works include Rustum, Dhira, Versus of War, and Kaduva. The actor will be seen in Kudhiram Bose.

On the other hand, Parveen recently lent vocals for songs including Tu Jhoom, Meri Bukal De Wich, Alif Allah Chambay Di Booti, Zahid Ne Mera Hasil E Eman, and Ab Lagan Lagi Ki Kariye.