Six killed, scores injured after Afghan Taliban target civilians in Pakistan’s Chaman area

07:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons onto civilian population in Chaman area of Balochistan.

ISPR, in a statement, said the Afghan forces used artillery and heavy weapons to target the civilian population. It said 17 citizens were injured in the attack.

Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area, the military media’s wing.

Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in the future.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo has condemned the incident and ordered the authorities to shift the injured persons to hospitals in Quetta. He has also declared an emergency in hospitals. The chief minister asked the federal government to take up the incident with Afghan government through diplomatic channels.

Reports said Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been closed for an indefinite period. 

