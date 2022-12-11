Six killed, scores injured after Afghan Taliban target civilians in Pakistan’s Chaman area
Share
RAWALPINDI – Six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons onto civilian population in Chaman area of Balochistan.
ISPR, in a statement, said the Afghan forces used artillery and heavy weapons to target the civilian population. It said 17 citizens were injured in the attack.
Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area, the military media’s wing.
Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in the future.
Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo has condemned the incident and ordered the authorities to shift the injured persons to hospitals in Quetta. He has also declared an emergency in hospitals. The chief minister asked the federal government to take up the incident with Afghan government through diplomatic channels.
Reports said Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been closed for an indefinite period.
Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan 11:25 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
QUETTA – Pakistan has conditionally reopened its border with Afghanistan in Balochistan province more than a week ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Gujranwala college tour bus falls into ravine near Murree, leaving ...09:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Corps Commander Polo Cup: Remington Pharma clinch trophy08:56 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Will Mahira and Humayun work together once again?08:26 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
-
- Six killed, scores injured after Afghan Taliban target civilians in ...07:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding ...07:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Vivek Oberoi all praise for Abida Parveen in Dubai concert06:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Faiza Khan grooves to Bollywood’s rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi'05:28 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022