Will Mahira and Humayun work together once again?

Noor Fatima
08:26 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Although the Pakistani film and drama industries have many talented actors and a plethora of blockbuster projects, Pakistani fans will always have a soft spot for their favourite actors on screen, opposite each other. Supporting the aforementioned, two megastars of the Pakistani showbiz industry have come forward.

With their international debuts adding more to their grandeur, Lollywood actors Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed can still bewitch their fans back home.

The Bin Roye duo, who amassed a huge fandom, is hinting on another project together to excite their dieheard fans.

The Humsafar actress was recently seen engaging with her fans on Twitter when she indicated that The Crown actor and she could potentially be roped in for a project.

The tweet spread like wildfire on the internet prompting social media users to ship the couple one again.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Neelofar.

Saeed, on the other hand, was seen in Meray Paas Tum Ho, Ehd-e-Wafa, and The Crown. Saeed will also be seen in Main Manto Nahin Houn.

