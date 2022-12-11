Corps Commander Polo Cup: Remington Pharma clinch trophy

LAHORE – Remington Pharma edged past Master Paints Black by a narrow margin of 4½-4 in the Corps Commander Polo Cup main final played at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

A large number of spectators were present on the occasion to enjoy the pleasant weather as well as the enthralling and exciting main final here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. CEO of Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Club President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Major (r) Babar Mehboob Awan and players, their families and polo enthusiasts.

Master Paints Black started the match having a half -goal handicap advantage and dominated the first three chukkers in great style but Remington Pharma then made a strong comeback in the dying moments of the third chukker and the fourth and last chukker to take a slight half-goal lead that helped them win the crucial match by 4½-4.

From Remington Pharma, Basel Faisal Khokhar pumped in the winning goal while Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a beautiful brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed with one goal. From Master Paints Black, Manuel Carranza though played superb polo and hammered a hat-trick and Sufi Muhammad Haroon struck one goal yet their efforts proved fruitless in the end, as their side lost the final by just a half-goal margin.

Talking to media after registering the title triumph, Basel Faisal Khokhar, Captain of Remington Pharma, said: “The team worked very hard for this prestigious event and managed to earn a place in the main final. Although we faced tough resistance from Master Paints Black in the final, yet we remained firm and played like a unit that helped us win the coveted trophy. This polo season is moving towards its peak and we will try to record more title victories in this season.”

Earlier, the subsidiary final between Remounts and Master Paints/Newage Cables also proved a nail-biting encounter and after a tough fight, Remounts emerged as winners by a close margin of 9-8½.