NEW DELHI – India opposed fierce condemnation of Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling operation a tragic assault that reportedly killed women and children.

New Delhi’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal didn’t hold back, accusing Pakistan of trying to dodge responsibility for its internal security failures by pointing fingers at others. “This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to shift the blame for its own shortcomings,” Jaiswal declared, doubling down on India’s unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The strikes, carried out by Pakistan’s military in what officials claim was an intelligence-based operation, targeted seven alleged militant hideouts in the border regions. Islamabad insists the operation struck Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State-linked fighters, but Afghan authorities paint a far darker picture, one of civilian devastation.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid falsely accused Pakistani forces of violating Afghanistan’s borders and bombed innocent civilians, alleging that women and children were among the casualties. Taliban’s defense ministry didn’t mince words either, condemning the airstrikes in “civilian areas” and vowing retaliation “at the appropriate time.”

With both sides trading accusations and threats, the region once again teeters on the brink of escalating tensions. While Pakistan frames the operation as a counterterrorism necessity, Afghanistan and India accuse Islamabad of endangering civilians and stoking instability.