Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan destroy 7 TTP hideouts, over 80 militants killed

Pakistan destroyed seven hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during aerial operations in Afghanistan, killing more than 80 Khawarij.

Military sources said that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan last night based on intelligence information.

As a result, seven centers of the Fitna al-Khawarij TTP located in three provinces—Nangarhar, Paktika, and Khost—were destroyed. Reports confirm that more than 80 Khawarij were killed, with the possibility that the death toll may rise.

According to military sources, the seven destroyed TTP hideouts included: New Center No 1 in Nangarhar, New Center No. 2 in Nangarhar, Khawarij Maulvi Abbas Center in Khost, Khawarij Islam Center in Nangarhar, Khawarij Ibrahim Center in Nangarhar, Khawarij Mullah Rahbar Center in Paktika, and Khawarij Mukhlis Yar Center in Paktika.