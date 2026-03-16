Man axes wife, five children to death for ‘honour’ in Sargodha

SARGODHA – A man allegedly killed his wife and five children in Bhagtanwala area of Sargodha.

Police said the suspect allegedly attacked his family with an axe, injuring his four sons, one daughter, and wife, reportedly due to suspicions about his daughter’s character.

Following the incident, the suspect also injured himself and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities stated that he will be questioned once his condition stabilizes.

The bodies of the deceased children, aged between one and sixteen, have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of this tragic event.

Last year, a man murdered his daughter and her alleged lover in the Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi.

The victims, identified as Shinayal and Rahmanullah, were fatally shot by the girl’s father in what authorities suspect to be an act of honor-based violence.

The mother of Shinayal was also injured in the shooting.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this week and was immediately reported to the local police.

Upon receiving the information, ASP Gujar Khan Daniyal Kazmi and SHO Gujar Khan Tayyab Zahir rushed to the scene.

The police collected evidence from the crime scene and transported the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.