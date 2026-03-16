Saudi Arabia sets Final Umrah Visa and Entry Deadlines ahead of Hajj 2026

RIYADH – Final Countdown for Umrah 2026 starts as Saudi Arabia sets the last Dates for Umrah Visas and Pilgrims’ Entry.

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the critical deadlines for the current Umrah season, sending an urgent message to all pilgrims: act fast or miss out.

Last day to issue Umrah visas is First day of Shawwal, and the deadline to enter Saudi Arabia is Before 15th Shawwal while deadline to leave the Kingdom is First day of Zil Qadah.

Officials said pilgrims must strictly follow these dates to avoid complications, and highlighted that Hajj cannot be performed with an Umrah visa, only a valid Hajj visa will be accepted.

The announcement came during the ministry’s 17th consecutive virtual meeting with Saudi Umrah companies, where authorities stressed compliance with regulations for both Umrah and Hajj seasons.

Pilgrims are urged to finalize their visas and travel plans immediately, and refer to the ‘Pak Hajj App’ or the ministry’s official website for verified information.