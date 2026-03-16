Dubai Airport in flames as Iranian Drone Attack causes huge fire

DUBAI – A dramatic security scare at Dubai International Airport after a drone-related incident triggered fire in the area, prompting an urgent response from authorities.

Officials confirmed that emergency services were immediately dispatched to control the blaze and ensure the safety of residents and travellers in one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Dubai Media Office said authorities were actively dealing with the fire and implementing all necessary measures to prevent any threat to public safety.

Dubai Airport Fire

🇦🇪🇮🇷🇺🇸⚡️– Fire breaks out at Dubai International Airport after it was targeted with drones by Iran. pic.twitter.com/lFmTjUG52O — MonitorX (@MonitorX99800) March 16, 2026

The incident heightened concerns in the region as tensions continue to escalate across the Gulf. The development comes amid an intensifying wave of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran across several Gulf countries. The strikes are part of Tehran’s ongoing retaliation linked to the conflict involving the United States and Israel, despite repeated objections and protests from neighbouring states.

Iranian missile and drone strikes targeted multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE from late Friday into Saturday, raising alarm across the region.

In a related incident in the emirate of Fujairah, a major fuel bunkering hub caught fire after debris from an intercepted drone fell in the area. Local officials confirmed that a Fujairah Media Office report stated a Jordanian citizen suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Civil defence teams quickly moved in to contain the blaze and prevent further damage at the strategic energy facility.

Tensions escalated further after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning over weekend, declaring that U.S.-linked assets in the UAE, including ports, docks, and military installations, could be treated as legitimate targets.