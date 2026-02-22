South Africa crush India by 76 runs in Super Eight clash

In the third match of the Super Eight stage, South Africa defeated India by 76 runs.

In the 43rd match of the event played in Ahmedabad, the Indian team was bowled out for 111 runs in the 19th over while chasing a target of 188.

For India, Shivam Dube was the top scorer with 42 runs. Hardik Pandya scored 18, captain Suryakumar Yadav 18, Abhishek Sharma 15, Washington Sundar 11, Tilak Varma 1, Arshdeep Singh 1, Rinku Singh 0, Ishan Kishan 0, and Jasprit Bumrah 0.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen took 4 wickets, Keshav Maharaj claimed 3, Corbin Bosch took 2, and Aiden Markram picked up 1 wicket.

Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, South Africa scored 187 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted overs.

David Miller was the standout performer for the Proteas with 63 runs. Dewald Brevis scored 45, Ryan Rickelton 7, Quinton de Kock 6, captain Aiden Markram 4, and Marco Jansen 2 runs.

Tristan Stubbs returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 44 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets, Arshdeep Singh took 2, while Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube claimed one wicket each.