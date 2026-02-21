Rain wipes out T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Game between Pakistan, New Zealand

COLOMBO – A dramatic washout shocked cricket fans as the Super Eight clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to relentless rain that turned the pitch into a soggy disaster at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, won the toss and boldly elected to bat, but nature had other plans, an unceasing downpour engulfed the stadium for hours, leaving officials with no choice but to call the game off.

Spectators who had gathered for a high-stakes contest were left disappointed as puddles formed across the field and the cut-off time for a shortened five-over match slipped away. With no ball bowled, both Pakistan and New Zealand were awarded a single point each, a result that throws the Super Eight standings into chaos. The group also features heavyweight contenders England and hosts Sri Lanka, who are set to battle in their own crucial encounter.

Pakistan now turns its attention to a looming showdown with England, while New Zealand prepares to face Sri Lanka in its next assignment. The race to the semifinals remains fierce, as only the top two teams from each group will advance. Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage—and even the locations of the semifinal and final—hinge on its performance, with the first semifinal scheduled at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy unless Pakistan fails to qualify, in which case the match would shift to Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The washout has added drama to an already unpredictable tournament, leaving fans and analysts speculating about how the abandoned match might influence the road to the coveted championship. With rain acting as an unexpected player in the competition, the Super Eight stage now hangs in delicate balance as teams fight for survival in the world’s biggest T20 showdown.