Deputy Director Local Govt Sargodha under investigation over alleged rape of domestic worker

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered after allegations that a minor domestic worker was sexually assaulted at the residence of the Deputy Director Local Government in Sargodha.

Police nabbed principal accused into custody and started investigation, with medical examination and DNA analysis underway as part of the forensic process. The official denied knowledge of the incident, and authorities state that the matter remains under inquiry.

As per report in Daily Jang, authorities confirmed that the girl underwent a medical examination, and samples of the accused have been sent for DNA analysis to assist forensic verification.

The complainant, who is the father of the minor, alleged that his daughter was sexually assaulted and also threatened with death. He demanded strict legal action.

Deputy Director of Local Government has stated that he was not present at the residence at the time of the alleged incident and claims he had no knowledge of what happened there.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be determined through legal and forensic processes.