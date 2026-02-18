14-year-old maid raped after being lured to hotel for meal in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old domestic worker and circulating explicit videos of the victim online.

The arrest was made by the Lahore police after the suspect was traced using modern technology to his location in FC Kachi Abadi.

The victim, a young girl, was employed at a private residence in a local society. According to reports, she had befriended the suspect through a friend, who lured her into meeting with him under the pretense of going out for a meal.

The suspect took the girl to a private hotel, where he sexually assaulted her and recorded explicit videos without her consent.

SP Model Town, Shehrbano Naqvi, said a case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Hussain.

She also lauded the Gulberg police for their swift action, adding that protection of women is top priority of police.