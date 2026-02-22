England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup

In the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, England easily defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs.

Chasing a target of 147 runs, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 95 in 16.4 overs. Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for Sri Lanka with 30 runs, while Kamindu Mendis scored 13 and Dhananjaya de Silva 10, with no other player reaching double figures.

Earlier, in the match played at Pallekele, Sri Lanka won the toss and invited England to bat first. Batting first, England scored 146 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

For England, Phil Salt played a brilliant innings of 62 runs off 40 balls, while Will Jacks supported the team with 21 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera took 1 wicket, while Dhananjaya de Silva claimed 3 wickets. Mahesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka took 2 wickets each.

It is worth noting that the previous day’s match between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, with both teams awarded one point each.