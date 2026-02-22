Tough Road ahead for Pakistan in T20 World Cup after abandoned game against NZ

ISLAMABAD – The highly anticipated Super 8 Group 2 opener of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team was abandoned due to relentless rain, leaving Green Shirt’s path to the semifinals more complicated than ever.

Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first, but nature had other plans, as rain poured down, making the pitch unplayable and ultimately forcing officials to call off the game at 9:05 PM. As per tournament rules, both teams were awarded one point each, a result that now adds layers of uncertainty to the Super 8 standings.

The points table in Group 2 has become a battleground of possibilities, with heavyweight contenders like England cricket team and Sri Lanka national cricket team also vying for the top two spots that guarantee passage to the semifinals. With only two teams advancing, every remaining match has taken on monumental importance.

If Pakistan wins its remaining two matches against England and Sri Lanka, it will secure a total of five points, enough to book a place in the semifinals.

If Pakistan wins one match and loses the other, its fate will depend on other teams’ results and net run rate, a statistical measure that could become the ultimate decider. If Pakistan loses both matches, its hopes of reaching the semifinals will be completely extinguished.

The abandoned game also left fans frustrated and heightened the drama of the tournament. With so much at stake, every ball in the upcoming fixtures will matter. Pakistan’s destiny now lies not just in its own performances but also in the results of other matches across the group.