Pakistan likely to make changes in playing XI for New Zealand Super 8 match

COLOMBO – The Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to begin today (Saturday) with an exciting match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo.

As both teams look to secure a spot in the semi-finals, fierce competition is expected among the eight remaining teams.

Before the crucial match, there are reports of two changes in Pakistan’s playing XI. Reports suggested that Fakhar Zaman and Abrar Ahmed may be included in the team.

Both teams won three matches each in the group stage. Pakistan finished second in Group A, while New Zealand was also second in Group D.

Since 2022, Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other 24 times in T20 Internationals, with New Zealand winning 13 times and Pakistan emerging victorious in 9 encounters. The outcome of today’s match could have a significant impact on both teams’ journey towards the semi-finals.