Registration for Itikaf at Masjid al-Haram, Masjid e-Nabawi begins; Reserve your spot online

KARACHI – Ramadan 2026 continues with full swing and now preparations have officially started for thousands of worshippers seeking to perform Itikaf during sacred ten days of the month.

The administration of Two Holy Mosques launched an online registration system to manage the massive demand for this deeply spiritual practice acting on direct instructions from King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Officials from administration of Two Holy Mosques revealed that dedicated digital platform has been introduced to streamline the registration process for Itikaf in the holiest Islamic sites, Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, in a major step toward organizing influx of devotees while maintaining security and operational efficiency.

Worshippers eager to get spot can now create accounts on the official website. Those who already hold accounts are instructed to log in and complete the registration process without delay. Authorities stressed that due to logistical and security considerations, only a limited number of individuals will be granted permission for Itikaf, making the competition for spots particularly intense.

Once registrations are approved, participants will be briefed on strict rules and guidelines designed to ensure disciplined and spiritually enriching experience. The administration urged all applicants to rely exclusively on the official website for registration and to avoid unverified sources, warning that misinformation could jeopardize their applications.

Itikaf begins on 20th day of Ramadan and continues until the sighting of the Eid moon, is a deeply revered tradition in Islam. During this period, participants isolate themselves within designated mosque areas, dedicating their time entirely to worship and reflection. They only leave their confined spaces for congregational prayers, emphasizing the spiritual focus of the practice.

With Muslims from across the globe yearning to spend these precious days in the sacred environment of Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, demand is expected to reach unprecedented levels. Authorities have assured the public that all measures are being taken to accommodate worshippers while preserving order and security.