Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming

ISLAMABAD – Super 8 stage of thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off with an electrifying clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With both sides desperate to stamp their authority after finishing second in their groups, this encounter promises fireworks or heartbreak.

Pakistan’s lineup is packed with big names, including Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and the ever-debated star Babar Azam, while New Zealand counters with a formidable XI featuring Finn Allen and skipper Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming

Region Online Streaming Pakistan Tamasha, Tapmad United States Sling TV United Kingdom Sky Sports India JioHotstar

All eyes will be on Pakistan’s batting strategy after coach Mike Hesson openly questioned Babar’s strike rate and hinted at a middle-order role to maximize team balance, a move that could redefine Pakistan’s approach in the tournament.

But there’s a dark cloud hanging over the match, literally. Weather forecasts suggest a significant chance of rain, with showers already reported in the area. If the heavens open and the game is washed out, there’s no reserve day, meaning both teams will walk away with just one point each. A delay, a shortened contest, or a full abandonment remains a very real possibility.

Fans worldwide can catch every moment live via online platform, with the match scheduled to start at 6:30 PM and the toss at 6:00 PM PST.