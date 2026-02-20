Australia thrash Oman by 9 wickets in T20 World Cup

In the 40th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Australia defeated Oman by 9 wickets.

In the final group match played in Pallekele, Australia chased down the target of 104 runs in just 9.4 overs, losing only one wicket.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh starred with an unbeaten 64. Travis Head scored 32, while Josh Inglis remained not out on 12. For Oman, Shakeel Ahmed took the lone wicket.

Earlier, batting first at Australia’s invitation, Oman were bowled out for 104 runs in the 17th over. Wasim Ali top-scored with 32. Captain Jatinder Singh made 17, Hamid Mirza 16, Karan Sonawale 12, Vinayak Shukla 9, Shakeel Ahmed 3, Mohammad Nadeem 2, Jitan Ramanandi 1, while Aamir Kaleem and Shafique Jan were dismissed for ducks.

For Australia, Adam Zampa claimed four wickets. Glenn Maxwell and Xavier Bartlett took two wickets each, while Nathan Ellis and Marcus Stoinis picked up one wicket apiece.