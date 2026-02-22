Pakistan announces no safe havens for terrorists in Afghanistan amid surge in attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will now launch full force operations against terrorists wherever they are found, without any restrictions, officials warned as TTP, Daesh and other splinter groups continue to use Afghan soil to launch terror attacks in Pakistan.

Amid recent tesnsions, Pak Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said Taliban government has utterly failed to prevent Afghan soil from being used for attacks against Pakistan.

The military’s fiery declaration follows deadly assault in Bannu, where security forces came under heavy attack. Investigations revealed disturbing links to the Gul Bahadur group operating from Afghanistan. According to ISPR, swift action by security forces averted a larger catastrophe, preventing militants from targeting innocent civilians and personnel.

However, the attackers resorted to a horrific suicide bombing attempt. An advance security team managed to halt a suicide bomber’s vehicle, but in a desperate move, the militants rammed an explosive-laden car into the forces’ vehicle.

The blast claimed the lives of two brave soldiers, Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gulfraz and soldier Karamat Shah, while five militants were eliminated in the ensuing operation.

Tensions are now soaring as Pakistan vows to intensify its crackdown on terrorism, signaling a hard-line shift in strategy aimed at dismantling militant networks regardless of borders

Lately, Pakistan carried out military strikes on militant camps in Afghanistan, targeting networks linked to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Islamic State-Khorasan Province. The operations, described as intelligence-driven and retaliatory, struck hideouts near the border in response to recent suicide attacks inside Pakistan.

Officials said the strikes aimed to dismantle militant infrastructure allegedly used to plan cross-border assaults. While casualty claims remain unverified, Pakistan framed the action as necessary to protect national security. The move further strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with Islamabad accusing Afghan authorities of failing to curb militant sanctuaries.