Pakistani Poet, Naat-reciter Syed Salman Gilani Breathes His Last After Prolonged Illness

LAHORE – Naat poet and writer Syed Salman Gilani passed away after prolonged illness, his family said on Saturday.

He had been receiving medical treatment in a local hospital, where he passed away at the age of 74. Gilani was widely admired for his devotional poetry and was often referred to as the “Poet of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat” because of his extensive contributions to Naat literature.

شاعرِختم نبوت اور مزاحیہ شاعری کے شہنشاہ سید سلمان گیلانی انتقال کرگئے انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون ، اللّٰہ تعالیٰ انکی مغفرت فرمائے آمین https://t.co/Z3ZYUA26Jp — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) February 21, 2026

His writings combined spiritual depth with a unique poetic style that resonated with audiences across Pakistan.

His father, Syed Amin Gilani, was also known for his activism in the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat movement. Political and literary circles have expressed grief over the loss, calling it a significant blow to Urdu literature and devotional poetry.

The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressed condolences and described Gilani’s death as an irreparable loss to the literary and religious community.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming hours. Tributes continue to pour in from poets, scholars, and admirers who remember Gilani for his literary contributions and spiritual legacy.