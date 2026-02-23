PTA moves to protect users amid outrage of hidden deductions by telecos

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority unleashed stern warning to telecom giants, vowing strict action against companies secretly deducting customer balances and imposing unauthorized fees. The regulator has made it clear that no more hidden subscriptions, and no more charging users without consent.

PTA reminded operators that any changes to mobile tariff structures require prior approval. Consumers must give explicit permission before being enrolled in value-added services (VAS), and companies must ensure complete transparency in billing. Failure to comply could trigger heavy penalties.

The watchdog also sent direct message to telecom providers: invest in infrastructure and upgrade services instead of burdening customers with unexplained charges. Mobile users across the country have long complained about disappearing balances and automatic subscriptions, and the PTA is now stepping in to address these grievances.

To assist affected consumers, the authority urged users to lodge complaints through its helpline and official channels. The message was clear—consumer rights will not be compromised.

In another consumer-friendly breakthrough, the PTA announced that calls to toll-free numbers beginning with 0800 will now be free for all mobile users. Previously, mobile subscribers were charged standard rates for dialing these numbers, while only fixed-line customers enjoyed free access. Following consultations with industry stakeholders, including Pakistan Telecommunication Company and National Telecommunication Corporation.

The regulator emphasized that this reform reflects its commitment to consumer protection and equal service access. However, despite these measures, allegations of unauthorized deductions continue to surface. Users reported shocking instances of balance depletion, claiming that value-added services were activated without their knowledge. Some consumers allege that daily charges of Rs70–Rs80 are being deducted for services they never requested—leading to rapid exhaustion of mobile credit.

A viral social media post reignited the debate, with a user claiming that multiple services were secretly enabled on a basic phone number, causing continuous deductions. Critics argue that telecom operators must improve transparency and prevent automatic subscriptions that drain customer balances.

Public outrage placed telecom sector under intense scrutiny, with demands for stronger regulation and accountability. Consumers insist that companies should obtain explicit consent before activating any paid services and provide clear information about charges.

PTA reiterated that it is monitoring compliance and working with industry stakeholders to strengthen consumer safeguards. Telecom operators, meanwhile, face growing pressure to enhance transparency and restore public trust.