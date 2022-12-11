Gujranwala college tour bus falls into ravine near Murree, leaving one dead
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Gujranwala college tour bus falls into ravine near Murree, leaving one dead
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

ISLAMABAD – A man was killed and several others injured after a college tour bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine around 19 kilometers from the mountain resort city of Murree.

Around 30 people, including students and teaching staff, were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred in Khaira Gali region. Reports said that the trip had been arranged by the COTHM College Gujranwala.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Qayyum, who was the bus conductor. Rescue officials have shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

A day earlier, a citizen shared a video with Daily Pakistan, complaining that snow was not being removed from roads near Nathia Gali area.

He said wet snow caused chaotic driving conditions, adding that several vehicles including two school tour buses remained stuck for a brief period in the area due to not removal of snow timely.

It is recalled that more than 22 tourists froze to death last year after their vehicles trapped in snowfall in Murree. 

Three tourists mysteriously die in Murree hotel 08:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Three of the four tourists died after they were found semi-unconscious in mysterious circumstances in ...

More From This Category
Six killed, scores injured after Afghan Taliban ...
07:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Australian ambassador shares love for ...
06:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
OIC Secretary General visits Azad Kashmir
04:10 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Pakistan mulls stern measures to curb gold, ...
02:05 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
YouTuber Azlan Shah reveals why he gifted a ...
03:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Sindh court approves three-day physical remand of ...
12:43 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema and Humaira Channa sing together in viral video
08:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr