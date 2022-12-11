Gujranwala college tour bus falls into ravine near Murree, leaving one dead

ISLAMABAD – A man was killed and several others injured after a college tour bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine around 19 kilometers from the mountain resort city of Murree.

Around 30 people, including students and teaching staff, were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred in Khaira Gali region. Reports said that the trip had been arranged by the COTHM College Gujranwala.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Qayyum, who was the bus conductor. Rescue officials have shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

گوتم کالج گوجرانولہ کا ٹرپ جو بزریعہ کوسٹر نتھیاگلی سے مری جا رہا تھا جس میں 30 مرد و خواتین سوار تھیں ، خیرا گلی کے مقام پر کوسٹر کھائی میں گرنے سے بس کنڈکٹر قیوم ولد نامعلوم سکنہ گوجرانوالہ جان بحق دیگر زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/lMeTJiYZwc — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) December 11, 2022

A day earlier, a citizen shared a video with Daily Pakistan, complaining that snow was not being removed from roads near Nathia Gali area.

He said wet snow caused chaotic driving conditions, adding that several vehicles including two school tour buses remained stuck for a brief period in the area due to not removal of snow timely.

It is recalled that more than 22 tourists froze to death last year after their vehicles trapped in snowfall in Murree.