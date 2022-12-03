Three tourists mysteriously die in Murree hotel
ISLAMABAD – Three of the four tourists died after they were found semi-unconscious in mysterious circumstances in room of a hotel in Murree.
Mohammad Awais, Faisal Ayaz and Muhammad Shahrukh were pronounced dead when they were rushed to the hospital while another tourist is in critical condition.
All of the tourists, aged between 27 and 30, hail from Punjab and they were staying at a hotel in Lower Top area of the resort city, about 30 kilometers from the Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.
The Murree police have launched an investigation into the incident and evidence are being collected in this regard.
An officer told media that postmortem of bodies and forensic of evidence would help determine the reason behind the mysterious death of the tourists.
