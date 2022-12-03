Imran Khan announces dissolution of assemblies this month

PDM says ‘talks don’t come with conditions’

08:51 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan announces dissolution of assemblies this month
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) this month.

The former premier made the announcement while addressing his party's parliamentary members from KP via video link. He said PTI is ready to hold talks with the coalition government with a single agenda of election date.

Khan said that economic stability came with political stability, adding that 75 percent Pakistan populations wanted elections in the country.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had given him the authority to dissolve the assembly and “we will do it this month”.

The PTI chief said that the coalition government was delaying the elections in the fear of defeat, adding that his party would emerge victorious whenever the polls are held. He predicted that the PDM leaders would flee the country after losing the elections.

While talking about his conditional offer to the coalition government in the Centre, Khan said that he had just tried to explain the gravity of the issue, adding that his message was taken wrong by the rival parties.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders said that negotiations and conditions did not come hand in hand, adding that talks should be held without any precondition.

Addressing a press conference, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that elections would be held on time. They said that “talks don’t come with conditions”.

They also asked Khan to show serious attitude if he is interested in talks as he should not put conditions. 

CM Elahi vows to dissolve Punjab assembly in no ... 10:15 AM | 1 Dec, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi reassured PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he would dissolve the ...

More From This Category
Ready to defend every inch of motherland, COAS ...
09:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Three tourists mysteriously die in Murree hotel
08:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
'Drunk' passenger forces emergency landing of ...
07:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
GCU Lahore names media studies department after ...
06:15 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Pakistan embassy attack suspect arrested in Kabul
05:29 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Punjab education minister shares update on early ...
02:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr