Pakistan gifts PNS Tariq to UK for building floating museum

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has gifted the historic warship PNS TARIQ to Britain as a goodwill gesture.

The Transfer Agreement Signing Ceremony for the ex-Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ to Falls of Clyde International of United Kingdom was organized at Pakistan High Commission in London.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the ceremony as Chief Guest. Former First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal British Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West graced the event as Guest of Honour.

Ex-PNS TARIQ was formerly decommissioned by Pakistan Navy on Aug 4, 2023 and has been gifted by the Government of Pakistan to a UK based firm Falls of Clyde International that plans to convert the ship into a floating museum. The ship will be on static display at Clyde Maritime Heritage Centre in Glasgow as a symbol of common naval heritage of the Royal and Pakistan navies.

Addressing the ceremony, CNS acknowledged meritorious services of PNS TARIQ and hoped that handing over of TARIQ to FOCI will further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and UK as ship will continue to symbolize shared maritime heritage of both navies in times to come.