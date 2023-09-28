Search

Pakistan

Pakistan gifts PNS Tariq to UK for building floating museum

05:38 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Pakistan gifts PNS Tariq to UK for building floating museum
Source: Radio Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has gifted the historic warship PNS TARIQ to Britain as a goodwill gesture.

The Transfer Agreement Signing Ceremony for the ex-Pakistan Navy Ship TARIQ to Falls of Clyde International of United Kingdom was organized at Pakistan High Commission in London.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the ceremony as Chief Guest. Former First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal British Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West graced the event as Guest of Honour.

Ex-PNS TARIQ was formerly decommissioned by Pakistan Navy on Aug 4, 2023 and has been gifted by the Government of Pakistan to a UK based firm Falls of Clyde International that plans to convert the ship into a floating museum. The ship will be on static display at Clyde Maritime Heritage Centre in Glasgow as a symbol of common naval heritage of the Royal and Pakistan navies.

Addressing the ceremony, CNS acknowledged meritorious services of PNS TARIQ and hoped that handing over of TARIQ to FOCI will further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and UK as ship will continue to symbolize shared maritime heritage of both navies in times to come.

Pakistan Navy deploys PNS Tabuk for FIFA World Cup 2022 maritime security in Qatar

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:32 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan 2023

12:25 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Pakistan General Elections 2024: ECP issues initial delimitation ...

10:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Gen Asim reiterates Pakistan Army's commitment to peace and stability ...

06:16 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Canada announces $14 million for Afghan refugees, flood-affectees in ...

03:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Honda City 1.5 latest price in Pakistan Sept 2023

10:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pakistan amends anti-money laundering, terror financing regulations

Advertisement

Latest

06:18 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince’s close aide during recent London visit

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar, rises by Rs1.04 in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.

During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.

Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.

Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.

The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 28 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Karachi PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Islamabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Peshawar PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Quetta PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sialkot PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Attock PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujranwala PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Jehlum PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Multan PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Bahawalpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujrat PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nawabshah PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Chakwal PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Hyderabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nowshehra PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sargodha PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Faisalabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Mirpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: