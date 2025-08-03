Iranian President Pezeshkian accorded Warm Welcome at Pak PM House

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad today, where he was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in strengthening of bilateral ties between Islamabad and Tehran.

Upon arrival, President Pezeshkian was greeted with ceremonial guard of honor presented by armed forces. The national anthems of both countries were played, and the two leaders exchanged a warm handshake, reflecting longstanding ties between the neighboring nations.

President Pezeshkian inspected guard of honor in a formal gesture of respect. During official welcoming ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced members of his cabinet to the visiting dignitary.

Iranian President also planted tree at the Prime Minister’s House, highlighting a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and regional cooperation.

After welcome ceremony, both sides proceeded to hold a high-level meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest. Diplomatic sources indicate that talks will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity. The discussions are expected to culminate in the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

A luncheon has been organized in honor of President Pezeshkian by the Prime Minister, while later in the evening, he is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari. An official state dinner hosted by the President of Pakistan is also anticipated.