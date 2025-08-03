Pakistan, Iran agree to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran have set a target of boosting their bilateral trade to ten billion dollars at the earliest.

Addressing a joint press stakeout in Islamabad on Sunday, along with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both countries signed a number of MoUs to transform them into agreements as well as to realize the trade target.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said recent unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran was totally uncalled for, and it was condemned in the strongest terms not only by the government but also by the people of Pakistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance, he said Iran has the right as per the UN Charter to pursue nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

The Prime Minister said both Islamabad and Tehran have convergence of views on terrorism that no form of this menace will be tolerated, whether on Pakistani soil or in Iran

On the situation in Gaza, he urged the international community to unite in calling for an immediate ceasefire. He paid tribute to the Iranian government for its unwavering support for the innocent Palestinian people, who continue to suffer under Israeli brutality. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif further said the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not much different to that of in Gaza as the Kashmiris continue to suffer Indian brutalities. He emphasized that the people of IIOJK must be granted their inalienable right to self-determination. He said Pakistan always has and will continue to raise voice for Kashmiri people. He thanked Iran for supporting the Kashmiri people’s right to freedom.

On the occasion, the Iranian President thanked the people and government of Pakistan for standing with Iran during recent Israeli aggression. He extended the message of unity and brotherhood to Pakistan by reciting Allama Iqbal’s poetry.

The Iranian President said his country views Pakistan not only as a neighbor but as a brother. He said there are serious and joint efforts to deepen bilateral relations in all dimensions and the agreements and MoUs exchanged today are a manifestation of this.

Besides, the two sides also reaffirmed their joint commitment to combat terrorism and ensure peace along their shared border, paving the way for opening up new avenues of regional development.

They strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza, calling for its immediate cessation. Both sides also emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation among all Muslim nations.

Dr Masoud Pezeshkian extended invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Iran for renewing talks and following up on the progress made in bilateral relations so far. He also thanked the Prime Minister for according warm hospitality to him and his delegation.