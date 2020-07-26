PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & green Pakistan
08:35 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
PM Imran says he is proud of efforts for clean & green Pakistan
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is proud of efforts for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change.

In a tweet, he also shared a video clip highlighting Pakistan's marvels in crossing a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Sustainable Development Goal-13 'Climate Action' much before the deadline of 2030.

The United Nations (UN) report on annual Sustainable Development was launched recently.

The Prime Minister also tagged 1.03 minutes news report highlighting how the country is successfully fighting back the climatic changes, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The report has appreciated Pakistan for valuing the future of the whole planet and making huge efforts to secure the climate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had launched number of mega projects including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Index and Protected Areas Initiative to counter climate change issues.

