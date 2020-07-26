Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding recovery of COVID19 patients, says President Alvi
09:21 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding recovery of COVID19 patients, says President Alvi
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said that said that the government's smart lockdown strategy has led to outstanding recovery of coronavirus patients in the country.

In a tweet, the President said that credit for this goes to pro-poor and intelligent government decisions and the people of Pakistan for mostly following directions and SOPs.

He also appreciated the nation's recent approach to the pandemic and said you have shown what a disciplined nation can do.

President Arif Alvi also tagged a latest study graph showing comparison of active Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and India.

The President urged the nation to must take care on Eidul Azha to finally continue on this track by remembering the SOPs, ensuring social distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks.

