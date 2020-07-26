Four of a family killed after trailer crushes bike in Lahore
10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - Four people of a same family lost their lives in a road mishap that occurred in Lahore on early Sunday morning.
According to media details, man, his wife and their two children were killed after a speeding trailer crushed their motorcycle in Lahore’s Sundar area.
The rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the mishap and shifted the bodies to morgue.
