Four of a family killed after trailer crushes bike in Lahore
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 26 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - Four people of a same family lost their lives in a road mishap that occurred in Lahore on early Sunday morning.

According to media details, man, his wife and their two children were killed after a speeding trailer crushed their motorcycle in Lahore’s Sundar area.

The rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the mishap and shifted the bodies to morgue.

