Search

BusinessPakistan

Pakistan to sell LNG plants to Qatar in desperate attempt to avert default

11:06 AM | 7 Jan, 2023
Pakistan to sell LNG plants to Qatar in desperate attempt to avert default
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – As the sword of default hangs over cash-strapped Pakistan, the government has decided to sell two LNG-fired plants, Express News reported.

The report claimed that the two power plants, which were taken up during Nawaz Sharif's tenure in tandem with building the first LNG terminal, were put on an active list for privatisation to raise an estimated $1.5 billion.

A new cabinet committee of the Sharif-led government approved selling the plants owned by the National Power Park Management Company Private Limited on a priority basis after the recent meeting to remove power plants from the privatisation programme.

It was also reported that the Board of the Privatisation Commission issued no statement to keep the matter under wraps, contrary to previous events as press statements were usually issued after such meetings.

Last year, the Sharif-led government approved an order to sidestep all the prerequisites for the process and also abolished regulatory checks including the applicability of relevant laws.

State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves decline to an 'alarming level'

The development comes as South Asian country is facing a threat of default in wake of the delay of the revival of the International Monetary Fund programme (IMF). The country’s official foreign exchange reserves have also nosedived.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar is not joining politics in Pakistan!

08:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan makes dozens of arrests over same-sex, pornographic activties

11:02 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's former three-star general facing espionage charges 'released from Adiala jail'

06:38 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's Senate body legislates harsh punishments for illegal immigration

01:53 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan and China agree to fast-track bilateral cooperation 

09:06 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan denies conducting airstrikes in Afghanistan 

08:31 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan to sell LNG plants to Qatar in desperate attempt to avert ...

11:06 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: