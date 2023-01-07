Virat Kohli collaborates with Divine for rap song ‘Naya Sher’

MUMBAI – Former India skipper Virat Kohli has bagged scores of accolades on the field, and now the star player continues to win hearts off the field as well.

This time Kohli, who is regarded among the top Indian cricketers of all time, collaborated with Indian rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi, for the rap song ‘Naya Sher’

Tough and fiercely talented Indian player now set to be featured in the rap song as he claimed that he has never been afraid to take risks. With Kohli dancing, top rappers will roar hard-hitting lines in this new song.

Sharing his views, superstar Kohli said “he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song titled Naya Sher by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #ChooseBold (@royalchallengechoosebold)

He mentioned being a player who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am, Virat said.

Kohli, who amassed a huge fan following, said the boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then.

He called Naya Daur filming a ‘surreal experience’. “To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai,” he said borrowing lyrics from the upcoming project.