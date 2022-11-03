Virat Kohli will go crazy after seeing love of Pakistani fans: Farhan Saeed

Web Desk
07:12 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Virat Kohli will go crazy after seeing love of Pakistani fans: Farhan Saeed
Source: Farhan Saeed / Virat Kohli (Instagram)
Pakistani superstar Farhan Saeed earned fame with his sheer hard work in various entertainment industry fields and has given memorable performances in television plays and movies.

Nowadays, the Prem Gali actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film “Touch Button”. He expressed his views on Pak-India matches and the Indian board’s political statements about coming to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, the Mere Humsafar actor expressed his dismay over the bad blood between Pakistan and India. He stated that he believes it could've been better if not for "political brainwashing".

“I feel so angry about this because I have gone to India, I have many best friends in Delhi who I have lived with them but now due to the political situation this is not possible. I feel sad we can’t meet anymore”.

In the interview, the Suno Chanda actor said that the Indian team will come to Pakistan and then you will see what a festival it will be like when cricket fans will gather in the lobbies of the hotels, outside the hotels to meet the Indian team. Virat Kohli will be mad to see that he is getting more love in Pakistan than India.

On the work front, Farhan Saeed has been praised for his performance in the drama serials Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum.

Kubra Khan talks about playing bold characters
06:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

