Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following assassination attempt

In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt today during the party’s Long March.

Imran Khan and his companions sustained injuries and are out of danger, however, Pakistani celebrities are in shell shock witnessing the unsettling political situation in the country and sent prayers for Khan on social media platforms.

According to media publications, Khan was shot in the leg. The news shook the nation to its core including the entertainment industry which has shown staunch support for the PTI leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

Celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Zafar, Adnan Siddiqui, Maya Ali, Dananeer Mobeen, Veena Malik, Mufti Menk, Arslan Naseer, Fakhar e Alam, and many more prayed for the country and the political leader's safety.

Prayers with Imran Khan, Faisal Javed and the entire PTI convoy. Had the worst happened (Nauzubillah), this country would have gone into a state of anarchy. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 3, 2022

Shocked and saddened by news that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured following a shooting incident. I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Violence in all forms is totally wrong and unacceptable, no matter what our differences may be. #imrankhaninjured — Mufti Menk (@muftimenk) November 3, 2022

Khan Saab is safe! Allah ka shukar. — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) November 3, 2022

Shocked beyond words…May Allah keep @ImranKhanPTI and others safe. Praying for speedy recovery of everyone who’s got injured in this violence. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 3, 2022

Prayers for everyone’s safety. May Allah have mercy on our country. #Pakistan — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) November 3, 2022

Thank God Imran Khan is safe. This is not a good development. Allah khair karay#firing — Rohail Hyatt ???????? (@rohailhyatt) November 3, 2022

خان کے لوگوں نے خان کو گھیر کر خان کی جان بچائی یہ گولیاں خان پر نہیں 22 کروڑ عوام کے دل پر چلی ھیں ۰۰۰ — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) November 3, 2022

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan! Heard he is safe but injured. May Allah keep him, his companions & the protestors safe ???? #ImranKhan #faisalJavedKhan — Arslan Naseer - CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) November 3, 2022

Very sad to hear about the firing incident which resulted in Imran Khan being shot and other being injured as a well. Prayers for his recovery and hope there aren’t any casualties. Hope we get to the bottom of who is responsible! #ImranKhanLongMarch #imrankhan pic.twitter.com/cp5R2x2S0q — Hira Tareen (@HiraTareen) November 3, 2022

I am shell shocked! Did these guys seriously think that they can get away with this in today’s world? ???? #ImranKhan — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) November 3, 2022

Imran khan shot! In an attempt on his life In the leg during the long March. Was so afraid this might happen. Duas for his ❤️‍???? recovery. #ImranKhan #PTI #imrankhanshot — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) November 3, 2022

Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022

I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/6hq050rN5S — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 3, 2022

For those unversed, Khan is the former prime minister of Pakistan who was ousted in April 2022.