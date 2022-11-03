Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following assassination attempt

07:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following assassination attempt
In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt today during the party’s Long March.

Imran Khan and his companions sustained injuries and are out of danger, however, Pakistani celebrities are in shell shock witnessing the unsettling political situation in the country and sent prayers for Khan on social media platforms. 

 According to media publications, Khan was shot in the leg. The news shook the nation to its core including the entertainment industry which has shown staunch support for the PTI leader and wished him a speedy recovery. 

Celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Zafar, Adnan Siddiqui, Maya Ali, Dananeer Mobeen, Veena Malik, Mufti Menk, Arslan Naseer, Fakhar e Alam, and many more prayed for the country and the political leader's safety. 

For those unversed, Khan is the former prime minister of Pakistan who was ousted in April 2022. 

Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following assassination attempt
07:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

