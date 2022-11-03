Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing at PTI long march

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in both legs in firing at his party’s long march against the government near Wazirabad on Thursday.

Khan kick started the march from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different cities on the way to Islamabad where his party has planned to stage a sit-in to seek fresh elections in the country.

Today, the PTI caravan was scheduled to stop in Wazirabad city in Gujranwala district of Punjab proince, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

When a huge number of PTI supporters marching alongside the container on foot and some on vehicles toward today’s destination, a gunman, who appears to be aged between 30 to 40 years, attempted to the PTI leaders, who were standing on container’s roof.

The PTI chief and other leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, are among the eight people injured in the incident while a citizen, identified as 42-year-old Moazzam, died on the spot.

Videos shared on social media shows the attacker waving gun in the air and firing bullets when one of the PTI supporters jumps on him to snatch the pistol.

Onlookers said that the attacker was carrying a automatic pistol and he missed the target after he was captured the long march participants.

Taking to Twitter, PTI shared a video of the moments when Khan was shifted being rushed to a hospital form the container. The PTI chief can be seen encouraging his supporters by waving his hand despite being hit by bullets on his legs.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

“The Jihad will continue,” the caption for the video post read.

The former prime minister has now been shifted to the Shukat Khanum Hospital for treatment and his condition is set to be out of danger.

Police have arrested the suspect from the scene. In a video statement recorded to the police, the alleged attacker said that he had planned to assassinate Imran Khan the day he started his long march from Lahore.

Culprit made a confession to police pic.twitter.com/TzqKgwxJiY — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a PTI leader, Raoof Hassan, claimed that there were two attackers, adding that one was killed on the spot while the other has been arrested.

Condemnation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the incident and ordered probe into the incident. The premier has asked the Ministry of Interior to submit a report in this regard.

President Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: :I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident”.

Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 3, 2022

“Heinous assassination attempt on the brave @ImranKhanPTI I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical. This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly. May Allah give him health & to all those injured.”

Heinous assassination attempt on the brave @ImranKhanPTI I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical. This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly. May Allah give him health & to all those injured. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 3, 2022

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Praying for his swift recovery. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 3, 2022

میں عمران خان اور ان کے ساتھیوں پر فائرنگ کی مذمت کرتا ہوں اور زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کے لئیے دعا گو ہوں۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) November 3, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elah has deplored the incident and termed it intolerable.