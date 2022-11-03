PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI long march

Man dead, six inlcuding ex-PM Imran Khan wounded

05:17 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI long march
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf has ordered an inquiry after PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were wounded in a gun attack at long march near Wazirabad on Thursday.

The PTI rally was marching towards Islamabad when a gunman opened fire near Imran Khan’s container, leaving one protester injured.

PTI leader Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattah and Umar Dar are among the persons who injured in the incident. All the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment in Wazirabad while reports said that Khan is being shifted to Lahore. The PTI chief received two bullets in his both legs.

Meanwhile, police have arrested suspected armed men from the scene and shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack, and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to submit a report in this regard. PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI long march.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ... 04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LAHORE - PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sustained bullets wounds after unidentified armed men opened ...

More From This Category
PTI long march attack: What we know about the ...
05:38 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ...
04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to ...
02:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her ...
01:57 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PTI chief Imran Khan to spend day in Wazirabad as ...
11:48 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
11:18 AM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr