PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI long march
Man dead, six inlcuding ex-PM Imran Khan wounded
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf has ordered an inquiry after PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were wounded in a gun attack at long march near Wazirabad on Thursday.
The PTI rally was marching towards Islamabad when a gunman opened fire near Imran Khan’s container, leaving one protester injured.
PTI leader Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattah and Umar Dar are among the persons who injured in the incident. All the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment in Wazirabad while reports said that Khan is being shifted to Lahore. The PTI chief received two bullets in his both legs.
Meanwhile, police have arrested suspected armed men from the scene and shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.
PM Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack, and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to submit a report in this regard. PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI long march.
