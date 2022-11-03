PTI long march attack: What we know about the attacker?

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, and other leaders were injured after an armed man opened fired during party’s long march against the government near Wazirabad on Thursday.

At least one person was killed in the incident while the injured include PTI leader Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattah and Umar Dar.

The PTI chief received bullets in both his legs, reports said, adding that he is being shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the alleged attacker from the scene and shifted him to a disclosed location for interrogation.

Videos shared on social media shows a man, who appears to be in 30s, pointing gun at the container and opening fire when one of the participants of the long march attempted to snatch gun from him.

The alleged attacker has reportedly been identified as Faisal Butt. Police have shared confession statement of the suspect, wherein he can be heard stating that: "I just wanted to target Imran Khan".

"I had made a plan to kill Imran Khan, the day he kick started his long march from Lahore," he said, adding that the PTI chief was misleading the people.

Onlookers told media that the assailant was carrying an automatic pistol as whole bullets in the gun fired in once after it pushed the trigger. They said that Khan and other PTI leaders were present on container’s roof when he launched the attack.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Punjab Faisal Shahkar has ordered officers to immediately submit an inquiry report about the firing incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the incident and ordered investigation into the attack.