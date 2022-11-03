PTI long march attack: What we know about the attacker?

05:38 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PTI long march attack: What we know about the attacker?
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, and other leaders were injured after an armed man opened fired during party’s long march against the government near Wazirabad on Thursday.

At least one person was killed in the incident while the injured include PTI leader Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattah and Umar Dar.

The PTI chief received bullets in both his legs, reports said, adding that he is being shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ... 04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LAHORE - PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sustained bullets wounds after unidentified armed men opened ...

Meanwhile, police have arrested the alleged attacker from the scene and shifted him to a disclosed location for interrogation.

Videos shared on social media shows a man, who appears to be in 30s, pointing gun at the container and opening fire when one of the participants of the long march attempted to snatch gun from him.

The alleged attacker has reportedly been identified as Faisal Butt. Police have shared confession statement of the suspect, wherein he can be heard stating that: "I just wanted to target Imran Khan".

"I had made a plan to kill Imran Khan, the day he kick started his long march from Lahore," he said, adding that the PTI chief was misleading the people.

Onlookers told media that the assailant was carrying an automatic pistol as whole bullets in the gun fired in once after it pushed the trigger. They said that Khan and other PTI leaders were present on container’s roof when he launched the attack.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Punjab Faisal Shahkar has ordered officers to immediately submit an inquiry report about the firing incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the incident and ordered investigation into the attack. 

PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI ... 05:17 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf has ordered an inquiry after PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI ...
05:17 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ...
04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to ...
02:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her ...
01:57 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PTI chief Imran Khan to spend day in Wazirabad as ...
11:48 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
11:18 AM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr