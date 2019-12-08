Bill on Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir introduced in US House of Representatives
Web Desk
11:03 AM | 8 Dec, 2019
Bill on Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir introduced in US House of Representatives
Share

WASHINGTON - A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives urging India to end the restrictions on communications and mass detentions in Occupied Kashmir and preserve religious freedom for all residents.

The bill moved by Pramila Jayapal said that people across the United States maintain ties with family and friends in Occupied Kashmir and have reported difficulty contacting their loved ones since the communications blockade was imposed on August 5.

The bill asked India to allow international human rights observers and journalists to access the territory, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It further asked India to swiftly release arbitrarily detained people in occupied Kashmir and refrain from conditioning the release of detained people on their willingness to sign bonds prohibiting any political activities and speeches.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr