Lahore: COAS Gen Bajwa visits Data Darbar

LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the Data Barbar (shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Sahib) in Lahore .

According to media details, COAS Gen Bajwa offered prayers and Fateha. The custodian of the shrine presented him with a shawl from the shrine.

The Army Chief also laid traditional Chadar on the grave of the Sufi Saint.