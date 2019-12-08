Lahore: COAS Gen Bajwa visits Data Darbar
12:45 PM | 8 Dec, 2019
Lahore: COAS Gen Bajwa visits Data Darbar
LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the Data Barbar (shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Sahib) in Lahore .

According to media details, COAS Gen Bajwa offered prayers and Fateha. The custodian of the shrine presented him with a shawl from the shrine.

The Army Chief also laid traditional Chadar on the grave of the Sufi Saint.

Abrar Ul Haq's Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

