Indian National Crime Records Bureau reveals alarming increase in rape incidents
Share
NEW DELHI – India’s National Crime Records Bureau, data shows an alarming increase in the incidents of rape in the country.
According to the data, more than thirty thousand women were raped an average of some 90 rapes a day in 2017.
India's Uttar Pradesh state has become notorious for its poor record regarding crimes against women. More than 4,200 cases of rape were reported there in 2017, the highest in the country.
Reports believe that the real figure is far higher as many women in India do not report cases to police due to fear or shame, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The NCRB data also shows that more than 90 percent of cases of crimes against women are pending in courts across the country.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019