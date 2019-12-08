Pakistan Property Show concludes in Dubai

The two-day event attracted over 20,000 people at World Trade Centre
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 8 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Property Show concludes in Dubai
Share

DUBAI – The Pakistan Property Show (PPS) 2019, organised by Pakistan’s largest property portal Zameen .com, successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai this weekend.

Amjad Ahmad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in UAE, graced the occasion as special guest on its second and last day.

A total of 64 exhibitors offered property options from Pakistan’s most important cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Murree, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Raheem Yar Khan, Gwadar, which attracted more than 20,000 visitors.

For the first time, this year the government of Pakistan also participated in PPS. On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan has been tasked with engaging the expatriate community in an effort to find buyers for dead-weight government properties.

"Such events provide the ideal opportunity to engage with overseas Pakistanis because of their phenomenal outreach,” said Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, director general of the privatization commission.

This was the third annual edition of PPS, which is arranged by Zameen .com. The previous two editions generated a combined audience of more than 31,000.

PPS 2019 was earlier inaugurated by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), Dubai .

Prominent media persons, including Moeed Pirzada, Waseem Badami and Mansoor Ali Khan, also attended the event and interacted with exhibitors.

Speaking to the press, CEO of Zameen .com Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “The success of Pakistan Property Show is in fact the success of UAE based Pakistanis, whose participation generates an invaluable inflow of foreign exchange to Pakistan.”

More From This Category
Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports ...
02:40 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Bejing-based multilateral bank to finance ...
06:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
Emirates appoints Mohammad Sarhan as new Vice ...
05:41 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
FBR extends date for filing income tax returns by ...
09:29 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
AkzoNobel Pakistan continues to empower young ...
08:03 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
ADB lauds Govt's steps for steering the country ...
11:50 AM | 12 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr