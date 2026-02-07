Is blockbuster Pakistan–India T20 World Cup game Back on Track amid talks?

NEW DELHI – Pakistan refused to play high-stakes T20 World Cup match against India, leaving cricket fans worldwide on edge. But Indian media reports now suggest that behind-the-scenes negotiations between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are intensifying, raising hopes that the blockbuster clash could still go ahead on 15 February in Colombo.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly refrained from making a unilateral decision and, after consulting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Islamabd chose to boycott the match.

The decision came in solidarity with Bangladesh in wake of ICC’s controversial move to exclude Bangladesh from the tournament and allocate their slot to Scotland.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed India’s readiness, saying the team will travel to Colombo and is prepared to deliver a strong performance if Men in Green agree to play. Meanwhile, Indian media claim the ICC is holding continuous discussions with Pakistan, with the PCB setting certain conditions to ensure the game goes ahead.

Brirish media also reported that back-channel talks raised optimism over high-voltage encounter, with cricket fans eagerly watching for any breakthrough. Despite the buzz, Pakistan has yet to officially confirm the latest developments, keeping the cricketing world in suspense.