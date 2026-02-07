US Dollar to PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 February 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed movement against major foreign currencies in open market over weekend, with US Dollar and Pound holding firm at elevated levels.

According to market rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.60 and sold at Rs282.30, while the euro stood at Rs330.54 on the buying side and Rs333.75 on selling.

Pound remained among the strongest currencies, trading at Rs384.67 for buying and Rs388.18 for selling. Meanwhile, the UAE dirham, widely used for remittances, was quoted at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.20 for selling.

Saudi Riyal SAR was available at Rs74.90 on the buying side and Rs75.30 for selling, reflecting steady demand ahead of ongoing travel and remittance flows.

Among other major currencies, Kuwaiti dinar continued to top the charts, trading at Rs908.10 for buying and Rs917.56 for selling, while the Bahraini Dinar was priced at Rs743.80–753.33. Omani riyal was quoted at Rs728.55 for buying and Rs738.18 for selling.