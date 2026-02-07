Latest

US Dollar to PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 February 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Feb 7, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed movement against major foreign currencies in open market over weekend, with US Dollar and Pound holding firm at elevated levels.

According to market rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs280.60 and sold at Rs282.30, while the euro stood at Rs330.54 on the buying side and Rs333.75 on selling.

Pound remained among the strongest currencies, trading at Rs384.67 for buying and Rs388.18 for selling. Meanwhile, the UAE dirham, widely used for remittances, was quoted at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.20 for selling.

Saudi Riyal SAR was available at Rs74.90 on the buying side and Rs75.30 for selling, reflecting steady demand ahead of ongoing travel and remittance flows.

Among other major currencies, Kuwaiti dinar continued to top the charts, trading at Rs908.10 for buying and Rs917.56 for selling, while the Bahraini Dinar was priced at Rs743.80–753.33. Omani riyal was quoted at Rs728.55 for buying and Rs738.18 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.6 282.3
Euro EUR 330.54 333.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384.67 388.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.9 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 193.25 197
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.8 753.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 207.01
China Yuan CNY 38 40
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 36.3
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.1 917.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.6 69.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.93 168
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 728.55 738.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.11 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.24 224.18
Swedish Krona SEK 30.1 30.4
Swiss Franc CHF 358.88 362.92
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.77
   
News Desk

