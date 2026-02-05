Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
10:45 am | Feb 5, 2026

ISLAMABAD – The local foreign exchange market registered no major changes, with major international currencies trading within a narrow range.

On Thursday, US Dollar remained steady, buying at 280.50 and selling at 282.4, while Euro was quoted at 330.69–335.03. The UK Pound Sterling continued to trade strong, selling at 387.76.

UAE Dirham stood at 76.5–77.3, while Saudi Riyal was exchanged between 74.85 and 75.35. Among Gulf currencies, Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued, selling at 907.50, followed by the Bahraini Dinar at 743.5.

Japanese Yen, Chinese Yuan, and Australian Dollar showed no major volatility. Market dealers expect rates to remain range-bound in the near term, barring any major global economic developments.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.4
Euro EUR 330.69 335.03
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.31 387.76
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 194.98 198.73
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.5 753.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.83 207.38
China Yuan CNY 38 40
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 2.82 3.33
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.5 916.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.6 69.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.62 171
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 728.2 737.72
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.07 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.12 224.05
Swedish Korona SEK 30.1 30.4
Swiss Franc CHF 358.11 363.15
Thai Bhat THB 8.45 8.75
