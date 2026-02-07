vivo launches X300 Pro in Pakistan at Rs349,999

LAHORE – Smartphone manufacturer vivo has announced the launch of its latest flagship device, the X300 Pro, which is now available for purchase across Pakistan through authorised retail outlets and official online platforms.

The X300 Pro is positioned in the premium segment and features a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera alongside a ZEISS gimbal-grade main camera, aimed at delivering stabilised, high-clarity photography. The device also includes a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle front camera and supports ZEISS Natural Portrait and Portrait Snapshot modes across all focal lengths.

Additional camera features include 20x long-range motion snapshots and telephoto flower and bird photography with ZEISS Mirotar-style bokeh. For video recording, the smartphone offers 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video and 4K 120fps 10-bit Log video, along with Stage Mode 2.0 for motion-freeze photography and dual-view video recording using both front and rear cameras.

The device runs on the all-new OriginOS 6, which vivo says delivers smoother performance through ultra-core computing, memory fusion and dual rendering engines. The operating system includes AI-powered Origin Island for smart reminders and an Office Kit for cross-device productivity. vivo has also committed to five years of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates for the X300 Pro.

Powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset, the smartphone is designed to handle heavy workloads and advanced video processing. It features a ZEISS Master Color Display with eye protection hardware to reduce strain under varying lighting conditions.

The X300 Pro is equipped with a 6,510mAh BlueVolt battery, supporting 90W fast charging and up to 40W wireless charging.

In terms of design, the phone features a unibody 3D glass build with a seamlessly integrated camera module and a fingerprint-resistant Coral Velvet Glass finish at the rear. It is available in Phantom Black and Dune Brown colour options.

Priced at Rs349,999, the vivo X300 Pro comes with a one-year warranty, 15 days free replacement and a six-month warranty for accessories. Each purchase includes a VIP box containing vivo Buds, a VIP card, a tempered glass protector and the vivo PhotoLens Magazine.

The device is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and supports all local mobile networks. Zong customers can also receive 12GB of free mobile internet, provided as 2GB per month for six months, when using a 4G SIM in slot one.